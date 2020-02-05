Half Burnt Body
Half Burnt Body Of Woman Recovered From Forest In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
Kalahandi: A half burnt body of a woman has been recovered from a forest in Lanjigarh’s Kidinga village. The head and body of the woman had burnt completely.

Only a small part of the leg has been recovered.

A cow grazer spotted the remains. He then informed the police who reached the spot and seized the remains.

The body has been sent for medical examination. The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained.

The police is suspecting murder and subsequent setting afire. The investigation is still on.

