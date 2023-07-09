Half burnt bodies of missing minors found in Kalahandi

Kalahandi: The half-burnt bodies of two minors who went missing a few days back were recovered near Sabunibhadi and Banjipadar village of Odisha’s Kalahandi district.

The two deceased have been identified as Sunil Patel and Jemamani Patel of Banjipadar village under the Dharamgarh police limits of the districts.

According to sources, Sunil and Jemamani went missing from their village a few days back. However, on Sunday, some goatherds found the dead bodies of the two minors near the drain between the Sabunivadi and Banjipadar villages.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot, recovered the bodies, and sent it for autopsy. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.