It has become a difficult task for people to get a job rather some people lost their jobs due to lockdown imposed to contain spread of coronavirus. However, there is good news for them including the graduates as Hindustan Antibiotics Limited (HAL) has invited applications for recruitment. Interested candidates can apply for the post of Marketing Officer on or before 13 June 2020.

HAL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Name of posts: Marketing Officer

Number of vacancies: 5 Posts

Educational Qualification: The candidate who are willing to apply for the post of Marketing Officer should be a graduate. They should have completed their graduation from a reputed university. Besides, they should have adequate knowledge, expertise and experience in the sales, marketing & business development activities.

Age limit: Maximum 35 years

Salary: Rs.25000/- Per Month

Last date to submit application: 13 June 2020

Here is how to apply for HAL Marketing Officer Recruitment 2020: The eligible and interested candidates can send their applications with complete bio-data as per the enclosed format mentioning post, qualification & experience with a passport size photograph to the Senior Officer (HR) I/c, Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd., Pimpri, Pune 411 018. Besides, they also can send their applications on the e-mail [email protected]

Official Website: click here

HAL Recruitment 2020 Notification and Application Form Download here: click here