HAL job alert: 2000 Vacancies for Apprentice & Faculty Posts Available; Apply soon

HAL job alert: 2000 Vacancies for Apprentice & Faculty Posts Available; Apply soon

The Technical Training Institute of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has issued a notification. As many as 2000 Apprentices for Apprenticeship Training Program and Visiting Faculty Members will be posted under this recruitment drive.

The eligible and interested candidates can apply for on or before September 5, 2020.

Here are the job details:

Name and number of posts:

Apprentices for Apprenticeship Training Program, Visiting Faculty Members

Total 2000 post

Important Dates

Last date to submit application: September 5, 2020

Educational Qualification:

Degree/Diploma in the respective area from recognized University/Board with one/two years post qualification experience respectively in the relevant field Or NTC/NAC in the trade with 3 years of post-qualification experience in the relevant field. In case of Trade apprentice program, preference will be given to a candidate with Craft Instructors Certificate (CIC).

General Guidelines:

The candidate must have good subject knowledge, practical experience and communication and presentation skills. Duration of lecture session/practical/demonstration vary from 02 hrs to 06 hrs in a day depending on the program and its schedule. Remuneration for Category-I & II are Rs 550.00 per hour and Rs 225 per hour respectively. Empanelled faculty members services will be utilized as and when required.

How to Apply:

Interested applicants may submit their application in the prescribed format attached along with the relevant enclosures to [email protected] on or before September 5, 2020. However, incomplete application will not be considered.

The interested candidates can Click Here to go through the official notification.

The interested candidates can Click Here to go to the official website of HAL.