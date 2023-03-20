Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Hailstorm and rain in Bhubaneswar, yellow warning issued

Heavy rain with hailstorm has been experienced in the capital city, an yellow warning has been issued for 14 districts in next 24 hours.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
hailstorm and rain in bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain with hailstorm has been experienced in the capital city, an yellow warning has been issued for 14 districts in next 24 hours.

Hail and sudden rain caught people unawares. Not only Bhubaneswar, but even Western Odisha and other places witnessed hailstorms.

Take a look

Gopal Das was mentally unstable, says Min in Odisha Assembly

Man-eater tiger scare in Odisha: kills elderly woman in Nuapada

The capital city of Bhubaneswar witnessed heavy rains with hailstorm. What is strange is it was  was sunny at noon, but all of a sudden the weather changed in the afternoon. The sky was covered with clouds and it started raining.

Hail and sudden rain made people restless. On the other hand, the Regional Meteorological Center has issued a yellow warning to 14 districts for rain in the next 24 hours.

Sudeshna Panda 5508 news

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like
State

Large-scale attack by Maoists in Malkangiri of Odisha

State

Odisha Assembly adjourned till 4pm today

State

Evaluation of Odisha matric answer papers to begin from April 3

State

DJ Azex death, girlfriend to be questioned by police today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7