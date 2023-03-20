Hailstorm and rain in Bhubaneswar, yellow warning issued

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain with hailstorm has been experienced in the capital city, an yellow warning has been issued for 14 districts in next 24 hours.

Hail and sudden rain caught people unawares. Not only Bhubaneswar, but even Western Odisha and other places witnessed hailstorms.

The capital city of Bhubaneswar witnessed heavy rains with hailstorm. What is strange is it was was sunny at noon, but all of a sudden the weather changed in the afternoon. The sky was covered with clouds and it started raining.

Hail and sudden rain made people restless. On the other hand, the Regional Meteorological Center has issued a yellow warning to 14 districts for rain in the next 24 hours.