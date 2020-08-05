gyms reopen in odisha

Gyms And Yoga Centers Reopen In Odisha Amid Strict Covid Guidelines

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Gyms and yoga centers in several places of Odisha reopened today after more than 4 months amid strict Covid management guidelines.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an exhaustive stricture to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus that is to be followed in the gyms and yoga centers.

Unlock 3.0 guidelines issued by the Central government clearly said that gymnasiums, yoga, and other fitness centers could reopen. In Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, many gyms have re-opened today with all precautionary measures.

Some gym owners said they have installed paddle hand sanitizers, thermal scanners and are issuing masks and face shields to their customers. They are trying to limit the numbers to 10 people at one particular time said a few other gym managers.

You might also like
State

Traffic To Stop For 2 Minutes Today To Observe Silent Prayer For Corona Warriors

State

225 In-Service PG Doctors, 252 PG Doctors Appointed For Covid Duty In Odisha

State

Severed Body Of Leopard Found Near Railway Track In Odisha

State

Covid Death: Toll Rises To 225 In Odisha, 9 Succumb Today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.