Bhubaneswar: Gyms and yoga centers in several places of Odisha reopened today after more than 4 months amid strict Covid management guidelines.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an exhaustive stricture to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus that is to be followed in the gyms and yoga centers.

Unlock 3.0 guidelines issued by the Central government clearly said that gymnasiums, yoga, and other fitness centers could reopen. In Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, many gyms have re-opened today with all precautionary measures.

Some gym owners said they have installed paddle hand sanitizers, thermal scanners and are issuing masks and face shields to their customers. They are trying to limit the numbers to 10 people at one particular time said a few other gym managers.