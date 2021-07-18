Gyms across Odisha to be fully functional from tomorrow but with some conditions

Bhubaneswar: As per the permission granted by the Odisha government, the gyms across the State to become fully functional adhering to Covid guidelines from tomorrow.

It is to be noted here that the Odisha government while issuing a fresh lockdown guidelines on July 15 gave permission to the owners of the gyms to reopen their establishments.

Meanwhile, the All Odisha Gym Owners’ Association (AOGOA) has imposed certain conditions for the gyms to reopen.

The AOGOA informed that only those gyms will be permitted to reopen whose staffs have been fully vaccinated meaning the gyms will reopen only if the staffs have taken both dozes of COVID vaccine.

The AOGOA also requested the State government to consider the gyms as essential health sector rather than mere a place of body building or entertainment and thus to waive off the electricity bill for at least one year.

Moreover, the AOGOA said that it will not refund the money to the people who had already paid their fees before the lockdown period. It said that the installments will be considered as the maintenance charges.

It is to be noted here that gyms across Odisha remained closed following the announcement of lockdown restrictions imposed to contain Coronavirus in the State.