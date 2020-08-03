Gym Guidelines for Unlock 3 in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: While gymnasiums and yoga centres have been allowed to open from August 5, 2020, some norms have been set forth be strictly followed to fight against Coronavirus pandemic.
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a set of guidelines on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID 19 in gymnasiums and yoga centres.
Here are the measures that are needed to be followed in gyms of Odisha:
- Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet as far as feasible.
- Use of face covers/masks is mandatory at all times within the premises. However, during exercise in gymnasiums, as far as possible only a visor may be used. Use of mask (in particular N-95 masks) during exercise may cause difficulty in breathing.
- Practice frequent hand washing with soaps (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when hands are not visibly dirty. Use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers (for at least 20 seconds) can be practiced wherever feasible.
- Respiratory etiquette to be strictly followed. This involves strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing off used tissues properly.
- Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest to state and district helpline.
- Spitting should be strictly prohibited.
- Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App shall be advised to all.