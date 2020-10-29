Guwahati: In what may sound as unbelievable but true, the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) sold the Manohari Gold Speciality Tea at a record price of Rs 75,000 per kg, said an official adding that this is the highest price of this year.

Guwahati Tea Auction Buyer’s Association (GTABA), secretary, Dinesh Bihani, while speaking to the Press Trust of India (PTI) said that Contemporary Brokers Private Limited sold the Speciality Tea during an auction. It was purchased by Guwahati-based tea trader Vishnu Tea Company.

Bihani further said that the Vishnu Tea Company will sell it across the world on their digital e-commerce website 9amtea.com.

The earlier record was also set by the same mark of tea after it was sold for Rs 50,000 per kg.