Ganjam: A gupchup vendor was shot near Rumagarh village under Polsara police limits in Ganjam district.

Sources said, the injured vendor was from Madhyapradesh and he was staying in Balipadar and selling gupchups.

A youth called up the gupchup vendor and asked him to keep a booking for a wedding and come to meet him, where he was reportedly shot, informs Baliapadar Police.

He was then rushed to the Berhampur medical where his condition is stated to be critical.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter. The exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.