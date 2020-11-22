Gupchup Vendor Shot In Odisha’s Ganjam

By WCE 1

Ganjam: A gupchup vendor was shot near Rumagarh village under Polsara police limits in Ganjam district.

Sources said, the injured vendor was from Madhyapradesh and he was staying in Balipadar and selling gupchups.

A youth called up the gupchup vendor and asked him to keep a booking for a wedding and come to meet him, where he was reportedly shot, informs Baliapadar Police.

He was then rushed to the Berhampur medical where his condition is stated to be critical.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter. The exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

You might also like
State

CRPF Jawans Bust Maoist Camp In Odisha’s Nuapada

Business

Diesel And Petrol Price Rises Again In Bhubaneswar

Business

Gold Price In Bhubaneswar Rises On Sunday, Check Updated Price Here

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Launches 11 Online Services Of MSME Dept

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.