Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government today suspended Gunupur Tehsildar Laxminarayan Sabat in connection with a blast which had taken three lives at a stone quarry at Okilguda under Gunupur police limits in Odisha’s Rayagada district.

During the period of suspension, the headquarters of Sabat shall be at Collectorate, Rayagada, and will not leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission of the Rayagada Collector, order issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

The Collector had earlier suspended Gunupur Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI) Anup Kumar Martha.

Notably, On October 16, three workers including a woman succumbed and six others had sustained serious injuries due to the explosion at the stone quarry at Okilguda.

The quarry was allegedly operating without a valid lease.