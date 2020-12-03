Ghatagan: The Gundichaghagi waterfall near Banachakulia village in Keonjhar district of Odisha is not receiving plentiful visitors’ footfall this year due to Coronavirus pandemic.

The fall is located at a distance of 12 km from the famous Maa Tarini Shrine of Ghatagan. Located in a serene environment amid lush greenery and natural scenery the tourist attraction witnesses large number of visitors every year. Especially during winter many people come here to spend some quality time in the lap of nature. Moreover, it also is an ideal picnic spot. However, this year nothing happening like this due to Coronavirus pandemic.

The Musala River, which flows in a serpentine channels, makes a fall of 50 feet here. Since the three white streams of water flows along a rock that looks like the body of a squirrel, the place has been named as Gundichaghagi taking the name from squirrel which is called Gunduchi in Odia. The picturesque scenery around the place mesmerizes the visitors.

For the development of this tourist place the Rural Development department constructed a concrete road to this spot in 2004. Later, steps leading to the fall, fences, and pandals for picnic were also constructed. Drinking water arrangement has also been made.

Besides, the waterfall has been included to the list of tourist places of the state. A watch tower and a bailey bridge have been erected here. The scene of the waterfall from the watch tower is a scene to be preserved.

People who visit Maa Tarini temple in Ghatagan do not forget to visit this nearby naturally gifted place. Also, many visitors come here for picnic. The local tribal people earn some money from these tourists.

However, all these happenings are missing this year at Gundichaghagi (also called Gundichaghai) waterfall due to Coronavirus pandemic.