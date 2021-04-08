Gun Smuggling Racket Busted In Koraput District Of Odisha, 3 Arrested

gun smuggling racket

Koraput: Odisha police has busted a gun smuggling racket in Jeypore city here in the district of Odisha and arrested three people in this connection.

Based on reliable information, the Sadar police conducted a raid in Phampuni area and seized a pistol, arrested one person from the spot.

Thereafter, on the basis of the arrested person’s input the cops held Rakhsh Kumar Shukri of Damaput along with Md Ansar Ali of Jeypore and seized two more pistols from them.

The cops have seized 3 pistols, two magazines, six live ammunitions, one TVS Apache & 3 mobiles from their possession, informed Jeypore SDPO Arup Abhishek Behera in a press meet.

A case has been registered under section 25(1-B)(a)/27 in Arms Act.

