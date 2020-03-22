Guidelines by Central Government for Coronavirus Test at Home
Bhubaneswar: The Central government has issued guidelines for private labs conducting coronavirus test, yesterday.
The provision of collecting patient samples from home is one of the major steps issued in the guideline.
The guidelines mentioned by the government are as follows:
- The COVID-19 test will be done in 4500 rupees (3000 for checking the symptoms and 1500 for screening)
- The test is only for the persons who have returned from foreign countries
- The persons who have come in close contact with Foreign returned nationals can opt for the test.
- Those labs who have NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers) certification are eligible to perform COVID-19 test.
- The certified labs with send medical professionals to your doorstep to collect samples. (minimizing the risk of contamination)