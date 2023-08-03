Guided tour of Orissa High Court to start from Aug 5, check details here

Cuttack: A guided tour of Orissa High Court shall start from 5 August, 2023. The High Court of Orissa will be open to the general public.

The people interested in seeing the apex Court of Odisha can avail a guided tour on every Saturday except on declared holidays.

There will be two shifts of tour in a day (each tour comprising 40 persons), the first shift will be from 10:00 am to 11:30 am and the second shift from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm, said an official release in this regard.

The tour will facilitate the visitors to view the majestic court rooms of the Heritage Building and New Building and other important places of the High Court. The visitors will be guided by the officials and given brief understanding on the functioning of court.

Registration for the tour will commence from 3 August, 2023. The interested persons may visit the Visitors’ Pass Counter located near Copying Section of the High Court on the working days from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm for registration and collection of pass.

They should carry original identity proof at the time of registration as well as during the tour. No charges shall be levied for the guided tour of the High Court. Facility of online registration and booking of slot for the guided tour shall be made available shortly.