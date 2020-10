Bhubaneswar: Rama Devi (RD) Women’s University (Vidya Vihar) in Bhubaneswar will be holding a walk-in-interview for guest faculty (lecturers) to be engaged in different undergraduate and postgraduate departments and self-financing courses.

Interview: Nov 5, 2020, at 11 am

Subjects: Life Sciences (IMB) (SFC), Mathematics, Statistics, Physics, Philosophy, Sociology, History

Interview: Nov 6, 2020, at 11 am

Subjects: Botany, Chemistry, Political Science, Music, commerce, Psychology

Interview: Nov 9, 2020, at 11 am

Subjects: Economics, Hindi, Sanskrit, Environmental Science, Computer Science, Zoology, Home Science

Interview: Nov 10, 2020, at 11 am

Subjects: English, Biotechnology

Interview: Nov 11, 2020, at 11 am

Subjects: Education, Odia

