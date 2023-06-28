Gundaraaj of BDO in Odisha, slaps man in the middle of a busy street

A Block Development Officer (BDO) in Odisha has been seen slapping a man in the middle of a busy street, much to the shock of onlookers. 

By Sudeshna Panda 0
BDO is seen slapping a man in the video grab

Kujang: A Block Development Officer (BDO) in Odisha has been seen slapping a man in the middle of a busy street, much to the shock of onlookers.

The video of the Dabangiri of the BDO has become viral. A man was slapped, pulled and manhandled on the road.

The incident has been reported from the Kujang area of Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha. The video is going viral on social media and is being widely shared in various platforms.

According to the available information, while the BDO was on his way to office he was seen engaging in a physical brawl with a man right in the front of his office. The BDO was heard abusing him in unparliamentary language.

Then in the video the BDO is seen stopping the person and slapping him on the cheek and dragging him by his collar in full public glare. However, it was seen in the video that the person who was abused left the scene.

The BDO was contacted on phone, he said that the man was in a drunken state. He further defended his act by saying that, “I raised my hands on him because the person was abusing me using slangs for no reason at all. The BDO however said that, “I was definitely wrong to raise my hand.”

However, there is much discussion about why the BDO raised his hand and physically abused man without complaining to the police station.

It is worth mentioning that, there was a police station in the vicinity. It was only 500 meters away from the office of the BDO. However, reportedly no written complaint has been filed in the police station regarding this entire incident.

