Guard Of Honour Given To Former Odisha Minister Bijayshree Routray At BJD Party Office

Bhubaneswar: A large number of people including Ministers, legislators, Government officials and BJD leaders paid their last respect to Former Minister Bijayshree Routray on Thursday.

Mortal remains of Routray reached the BJD Party office in the morning where it was accorded a guard of honour.

Later, his body will be taken to his native village Mukundapur under Tihidi block of Bhadrak district.

Yesterday, Routray succumbed to Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

He was first elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly in 1990. He was elected from Basudevpur constituency on a Janata Dal ticket.

He won twice on Janata Dal ticket and four times on Biju Janata Dal ticket.

Routray also served as a Minister of Forest and Environment in the fourth term of Naveen Patnaik government.