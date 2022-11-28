GST raids conducted in poll bound Padampur in Odisha today

Bargarh: After IT the raids in the morning today the State GST department officials conducted a series of raids in the evening in different business houses in the poll bound Padampur in Bargarh district of Odisha.

As per reports, the GST officials conducted raids on four business centres including in a petrol pump and a cloth store in Padampur and in a business centre in Paikmal and Jharbandh.

It is to be noted that today morning a central team of the Income Tax (IT) department had conducted a series of raids at the houses of as many as three businessmen in Padampur. The raids were conducted at the houses of Md Sajid of Bahidar Pada, Manabhanjan Sahu of Sahu Pada and Gaju Agrawal of Bada Pada.

In the wake of the upcoming by poll in Padampur on December 5, the raids by the IT department and GST department shows that the two major parties BJP and BJD have locked horns ahead of poll for the Padampur MLA constituency.