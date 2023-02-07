GST raid in Cuttack underway, details here

Cuttack: A GST raid is underway in Cuttack city of Odisha on Tuesday in the afternoon said reliable reports. The raids are underway in OMP Sai Nagar of Chauliaganj area.

The GST team has conducted raids on a sanitary ware shop identified as “Panchamukhi Sanitary” in the above-stated area.

There have been number of GST fraud allegations against the shop said reports. A 20-member GST team is conducting the raid. The raids are underway both in the owner’s house and shop said reports.

Further detailed report, awaited in this matter.