GST raid continues in Odisha: Officials search at residence and business establishments of traders

Angul: Raid by the officials of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) continued for the second consecutive day in Odisha. Today, a joint team of Cuttack and Angul GST division reportedly raided the residence and business establishments of two traders at five places in Angul’s Talcher.

According to reports, the officials are conducting raids on Maa Hingula Transports and Hingula Traders. As many as 25 GST officials are searching the houses and offices of two miners – Mahendra Behera and Rajendra Behera. The duos are brothers.

Apart from Talcher, raids are on in Bhubaneswar and Dhenkanal. Mahendra has four business establishments in Dhenkanal and Talcher, said sources adding that Mahendra also has a flat in a Bhubaneswar-based NV Imperial apartment.

Likewise, the officials of Cuttack GST division raided a stone crusher situated near Handidhua Chowk of Talcher. It is said that the raids are conducted on allegations of tax evasion.

It is to be noted here that ten teams of the officials of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) department raided 15 places in Odisha yesterday following allegations of evading crores of taxes in the mining operations by the mine owners.

The teams that conducted the search operation under the supervision of Directorate General of GST Intelligence Debasish Sahoo reportedly unearthed tax evasion over Rs 15 crore. The team also seized important documents during the raid.