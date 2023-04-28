GST officials raid 15 places in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Acting on the tax evasion allegations, officials of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department carried out simultaneous raids at 10 places of Odisha today.

According to reports, ten teams of the officials of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) are conducting raids in 15 places including Jajpur, Chandikhol and Bhubaneswar.

The raids are being conducted following allegations of evading crores of taxes in the mines sector, said sources adding that the raids are underway in the houses and offices of ten mine owners.

In Bhubaneswar, the GST officials are raiding at HIG C5, informed the sources. They are reportedly examining different documents to know about the tax evasion.

The central officers are conducting surprise raid to check the balance sheets and other business documents of the concerned companies as part of the alleged tax evasion investigation.

It is developing story. Stay tuned for more details.

It is to be noted here that the Central GST team also had on Mar 29, 2023 conducted a surprise raid on a famous private coaching centre in Bhubaneswar on the allegation of major tax evasion to the tune of over Rs 2 Crore.