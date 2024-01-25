GST officer falls in CBI net in Odisha, details here

Rourkela: GST officer in Rourkela in Sundargarh district of Odisha has fallen under the CBI net said reports on Thursday.

Reports said that, the Central Bureau of Intelligence raided the Rourkela Civil Township Goods and Goods and Services Tax GST office.

The GST officer was caught red-handed while taking a bribe from a person to save him from GST fraud. CBI was given a tip and an information on bribe-taking charges.

Reports say that the GST Superintendent Amarkanth was caught by the CBI team while taking bribe from a businessman.

