Rourkela: A GST fraud of Rs 110 crore has been reported yet again. This time the notice has been issued to a vegetable seller in Rourkela city of Sundargarh district in Odisha.

The man has been identified as Kartik Kamila. He has a small vegetable shop in Rourkela city.

As per reports, the vegetable seller has been deceitfully represented as the owner of a market complex by Lingaraj Trading company at Koelnagar.

Apart from this, a sum of Rs 10 crore allegedly has been misappropriated as tax credit through a fake bank account opened in his name.

Kartik however guessed that someone might have committed the fraud using his electricity bills.

Several drivers, plumbers, students, housewives, owners of small shops, labourers and auto rickshaw drivers have also been duped in the same way by the fraudsters in the city.

