GST Enforcement Wing Busts Fake GST Invoice Racket Worth Rs 510 Crore In Odisha

Cuttack: A fake GST (Goods and Services Tax) invoice racket to the tune of Rs 510.28 crore has been busted by the State GST Enforcement Wing on Sunday.

Officials of the GST Enforcement Wing also arrested the kingpin of the racket and identified him as Sandeep Mohanty. However, other accused involved in fraud is absconding, said sources.

They also seized three goods vehicles carrying the goods on the strength of fake invoice issued by Mohanty. The vehicles were seized from Jeypore of Koraput district.

The fake GST invoice racket was busted and the arrest was made a day after the Enforcement Wing conducted a search operation across the State yesterday. A total of 22 fictitious firms came under the radar of the GST Enforcement Wing.

Sources said that the offences committed are cognizable and non-bailable offence u/s 132 (1) (b) (c) & (I) of OGST Act, 2017 read with section 132(5) of the said Act and is punishable U/s 132(1)(i) of the OGST Act, 2017.

