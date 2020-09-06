Suparnapur: In a shocking incident a 22-year-old youth was hacked to death in Subarnapur district of Odisha on Suturday.

This incident took place under Luturpank area under Subalaya police limits in this district.

The deceased has been identified as Manabhanjan Biswal. He was a native of Khairmal village under Kenjhiriapali panchayat in this district.

According to reports, some villagers of the Khairmal village saw a beheaded deadbody without limbs. They informed about the incident to the police who reached the spot instantly.

The cops recovered the body and have sent it for an autopsy. Even though the exact reason of this crime is unknown, past rivalry is suspected in this case.

Investigation in this case is underway, and the police has launched a manhunt to nab the culprits.