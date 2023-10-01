Gruesome! Man kills 92-year-old mother, sets body on fire in Kandhamal

Phulbani: In a gruesome incident, a man reportedly killed his 92-year-old mother and set her body on fire in Odisha’s Kandhamal district last night.

The accused has been identified as Samir Naik of Khajurisahi in Badimunda under Tikabali police limits of the district, while the deceased woman as Manjula Naik.

The accused reportedly came home in an inebriated condition late Saturday night and had some fight with his nonagenarian mother. Out of anger he killed and was burning the body with wooden furniture in the house. However, the neighbours rushed to the house after detecting fire in his house and forcibly dragged him out of the house and tried to extinguish the fire.

Later, a team of Tikabali police reached the village after getting information and seized the half-burnt body of Manjula.

They also detained Samir and sent Manjula’s body for post-mortem.

Samir was recently released from the G. Udayagiri Jail last Saturday. He was arrested and put in the jail for attacking his neighbours.