Bhubaneswar: A Government Railway Police (GRP) officer tested Covid-19 positive in the capital city Bhubaneswar, yesterday. The officer holds the rank of Sub-inspector.

According to sources, the Sub-inspector who was involved in frontline duty during Corona pandemic was immediately sent to isolation after his swab reports confirmed Covid-19 positive.

The GRP has asked all the staff working in the police station to remain under home quarantine. Swab samples of the staffers will be collected soon, informed the GRP.

In the meanwhile, the fire services sanitised the police station and requested the public not to visit there.