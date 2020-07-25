Indian Army Brigadier dies of Covid-19 in Kolkata

GRP Officer Tests Covid-19 Positive In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: A Government Railway Police (GRP) officer tested Covid-19 positive in the capital city Bhubaneswar, yesterday. The officer holds the rank of Sub-inspector.
According to sources, the Sub-inspector who was involved in frontline duty during Corona pandemic was immediately sent to isolation after his swab reports confirmed Covid-19 positive.
The GRP has asked all the staff working in the police station to remain under home quarantine. Swab samples of the staffers will be collected soon, informed the GRP.
In the meanwhile, the fire services sanitised the police station and requested the public not to visit there.
You might also like
State

Ganja worth 40 lakh seized In Odisha’s Koraput, 4 held

State

111 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours

State

5 New Online Examination Centres For Odisha JEE

State

Odisha Matric Exam 2020 Result To Be Declared By End Of July

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.