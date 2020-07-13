Bhubaneswar: The Government Railway Police (GRP) here reportedly interrogated late social activist and motivational speaker Aditya Dash’s close friend and aide Papu this evening.

According to reports, a team of GRP grilled Papu for an hour over the mysterious death of Aditya Dash.

Apart from being a very good and close friend of the deceased social worker, Papu was looking after the financial transaction of the ‘People For Seva,’ the NGO which was founded by Dash.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Aditya Dash was found dead on the railway track in Bhubaneswar on July 7. It is almost a week that the noted motivational speaker died but the police are yet to ascertain whether it is case of murder or suicide.

In a related development, the GRP has sent suicide note, which was recovered and assumed to be that of Dash, to the Handwriting Bureau of Odisha.

The GRP is also carrying out the investigation in different angles of the case.