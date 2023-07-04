Group clash in Maharishi College leaves one injured, third incident of group fights in colleges today

In a shocking incident, two student groups reportedly clashed in Maharishi College in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Groups clash in Maharishi College

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, two student groups reportedly clashed in Maharishi College in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. This is third incident of group fights in Odisha colleges.

Sources said that the group fight took place allegedly due to past dispute. At least one student was injured following the clash.

Soon, a team of cops reached the spot after getting information and pacified the situation.

Earlier today, tension erupted in BJB Autonomous College after two groups of the students had a face-off. Later, cops from Badagada Police Station rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

Likewise, tension run high on the premises of the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla after a group clashed took place between two medical student groups. The group fight took place between the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) students of VIMSAR and Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati (MKCG) Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

