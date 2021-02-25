Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a group of boys allegedly tried to set a girl on fire on Thursday in Mansinghpatna area of Cuttack city in Odisha. Her hands and legs were tied with rope when she was rescued. She has allegedly been given an injection by the accused.

As per reports, the victim is a +2 Science student at a College in Cuttack. She lives in a rented house in Mansingpatna area. A few youths allegedly lurked into her house when she was alone.

The girl was repeatedly being threatened on Facebook, complained her maternal uncle.

While actual happening is yet to be found out, it has been alleged that the youths tried to set the girl on fire after tying her hands and legs with rope.

After getting information, Police and Fire department personnel rushed to the spot. The Fire personnel doused the flame. Police rescued the girl and later sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital. Further investigation of the case is underway.