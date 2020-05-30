Kendrapara: A woman was killed while her son and sister-in-law sustained critical injuries following a group clash between two families at Similia village under Pattamundai Tehsil in Kendrapara district of Odisha yesterday.

One Parikhit Swain his son Sibaprasad Swain, wife Naliniprabha Swain and brother-in-law along with two other unknown persons reportedly attacked his nephew Debaprasad Swain and his family members allegedly over some land dispute.

Debaprasad, his wife Meera Swain and his mother Kusum Swain were admitted at the district headquarter hospital in a critical condition. However, Kusum breathe her last while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Later, Debaprasad and Meera were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated.

While Sibaprasad, the prime accused went absconding soon after the incident, his father surrendered before the police. Subsequently others along with his mother Naliniprabha Swain were arrested by the cops.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.