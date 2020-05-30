Group clash over land dispute

Group clash over land dispute leaves one killed; 5 arrested in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kendrapara: A woman was killed while her son and sister-in-law sustained critical injuries following a group clash between two families at Similia village under Pattamundai Tehsil in Kendrapara district of Odisha yesterday.

One Parikhit Swain his son Sibaprasad Swain, wife Naliniprabha Swain and brother-in-law along with two other unknown persons reportedly attacked his nephew Debaprasad Swain and his family members allegedly over some land dispute.

Debaprasad, his wife Meera Swain and his mother Kusum Swain were admitted at the district headquarter hospital in a critical condition. However, Kusum breathe her last while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Later, Debaprasad and Meera were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated.

While Sibaprasad, the prime accused went absconding soon after the incident, his father surrendered before the police. Subsequently others along with his mother Naliniprabha Swain were arrested by the cops.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

You might also like
State

Man trampled to death by elephant in Odisha’s Bhadrak

Nation

Monsoon hits Kerala: Skymet

State

Passengers attention! Indian Railways suspends trains to & from Puri

State

Kalbaishakhi likely to lash Odisha tomorrow; thunderstorm, lightning & heavy…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.