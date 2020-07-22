Balasore: At least eight persons were critically hurt after a clash erupted between two groups over encroachment of a public drain in Belakula under Simulia police limits of Balasore district on Saturday.

According to sources, the incident took place after two groups of the village engaged in verbal spat over blockage of a government constructed drain. It was alleged that the said drain was blocked by one Prabhakar’s family. The dispute soon turned into a scuffle and the two groups began assaulting each other with sharp weapons.

Eight persons including Gadadhara Sethi, Mahendra Das, Abhimanyu Das and Gaju Das got critically injured in the clash.

After knowing about it locals took over the situation. The severely injured persons were rushed to Simulia Hospital. However, as their health condition deteriorated, they were shifted to the District Head Quarter hospital in Bhadrak.

Police force has been deployed in the area where the incident took place.