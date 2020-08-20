Group clash leaves man dead, another injured in Odisha’s Ganjam district

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur: A man killed was killed while another was critically injured in a fight that erupted between two groups at Badula village under Gangapur police station of Ganjam district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjan Nahak of Sahasapur and the injured person Binod Gouda of Nandighar village.

According to reports, six people had gone to Badula village. However, the Badula villagers did not like their activities and attacked them following which a group fight ensued between them.

All the six people including Ranjan Nahak and Binod Gouda were admitted at Aska hospital. However, Ranjan died while undergoing treatment, Binod is still undergoing treatment. Their friends were discharged after treatment.

Meanwhile, Gangapur Police has started an investigation into the matter.

