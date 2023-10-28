Group clash in patia: Commissionerate Police detains more than 50 people

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police on Saturday have detained more than 50 people in connection in the group clash that took place in Padmakesharipur in Patia area of Bhubaneswar which left more than 20 people injured in the early hours of Friday.

According to sources, the clash broke out between two wards of Padmakesharipur around 2 am and residents pelted stones and bottles at each other, turning the area into a battlefield. It continued till 6 this morning till Mancheswar police intervened.

Two platoons of police force have been deployed there to prevent further flare-ups. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been clamped in the area.

On September 1, a similar group clash had taken place at Padmakesharipur, in which over 10 persons, including two children, sustained critical injures.