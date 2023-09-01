Group clash in capital city of Odisha, 4 detained by police

Bhubaneswar: A group clash has reportedly occured yet again in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha on Friday.

The clash took place due to wrongful parking of vehicles on the road. It is worth mentioning that roughly 15 days ago, there was a fight between two groups.

The group clash allegedly took place relating to passing of lewd remarks to a girl. A complaint had been lodged in this regard.

The fight today is said to be relating to the earlier incident. Today the two groups clashed in the middle of the road paying no heed to onlookers or the police.

It is further worth mentioning that the mob attacked the police van with stones as the police personnel had reached the spot to stop the fight.

Furthermore, as many as four people have been detained by the police and are being questioned relating to the actual reason of the fight.

The matter has been taken seriously and a probe has been in initiated into the matter.