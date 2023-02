Bhubaneswar: At least two persons were injured following a group clash in the Samantarapur area of Bhubaneswar on Friday evening.

According to sources, over 20 minor boys reportedly attacked two youths with sharp weapons on charges of mobile theft leaving them severely injured.

Lingaraj Police reached the spot after getting information and rushed the injured persons to the Capital Hospital for treatment.

A youth has been detained by the cops for interrogation, informed sources.