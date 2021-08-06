Group clash in Bhubaneswar leaves over 20 injured

By WCE 3
Group clash in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: More than 20 people were injured while five of them were critical following a group clash at Munda Sahi under Mancheswar police limits this evening.

A minor dispute due to some unknown reasons had reportedly taken place between some locals of Mundasahi and other youths yesterday. However, it turned violent after around 50 youths, armed with different types of sharp weapons, came to Mundasahi and attacked everyone who came before them. Besides, they damaged vehicles and houses of the residents of Mundasahi.

Related News

Bhubaneswar: Group clash over love affair erupts in…

Bhubaneswar COVID updates: 318 new positive, 5 death cases…

Sources said that while over 20 people were injured in the incident, five of them were admitted at Capital Hospital for treatment as their condition was critical.

Meanwhile, locals of Mundasahi in Mancheswar blocked the National Highway near Palasuni demanding immediate arrest of the miscreants. However, they lifted the road blockade following the intervention of Mancheswar police.

The locals, on the other hand, alleged that the cops, despite repeated calls, did not come to the spot while they were being attacked by the miscreants.

You might also like
State

MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta meets Union Railway Minister over rail connectivity to…

State

Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 1558 patients recovered from Coronavirus

State

Odisha CM launches 9 online services of Energy Dept: Check details

State

Bhubaneswar registers 335 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours, 230 recover

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.