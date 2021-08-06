Group clash in Bhubaneswar leaves over 20 injured

Bhubaneswar: More than 20 people were injured while five of them were critical following a group clash at Munda Sahi under Mancheswar police limits this evening.

A minor dispute due to some unknown reasons had reportedly taken place between some locals of Mundasahi and other youths yesterday. However, it turned violent after around 50 youths, armed with different types of sharp weapons, came to Mundasahi and attacked everyone who came before them. Besides, they damaged vehicles and houses of the residents of Mundasahi.

Sources said that while over 20 people were injured in the incident, five of them were admitted at Capital Hospital for treatment as their condition was critical.

Meanwhile, locals of Mundasahi in Mancheswar blocked the National Highway near Palasuni demanding immediate arrest of the miscreants. However, they lifted the road blockade following the intervention of Mancheswar police.

The locals, on the other hand, alleged that the cops, despite repeated calls, did not come to the spot while they were being attacked by the miscreants.