Group clash erupts due to obscene dance during Danda Jatra in Ganjam, 5 injured

Bhanjanagar: A group clash erupted during Danda Jatra in Ganjam of Odisha on Monday that left 5 people injured. The clash took place due to obscene dance.

As per reports, argument started when a Danda Jatra show was underway today in Nuanmahulia village under Bhanjanagar Police limits following obscene dance. Accordingly, two groups resorted to fight and attacked each other with bamboo and sharp weapons.

Reportedly, a party from Nuagan under Belaguntha Police limits was performing the show when a dance performance held where the artists were seen dancing with erotic costume. According to the witnesses the artists had worn very short dresses.

Hence, when this dance was going on a few youngsters climbed onto the dancing floor and intervened to the performance. This soon an ugly turn and the organisers, locals and some unsocial elements started fighting with each other.

Accordingly, five people were injured. They were rushed to Bhanjanagar hospital and hospitals in Berhampur. After getting information Bhanjanagar Police reached the spot and took over the situation. Further investigation is underway.