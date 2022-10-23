Group clash during feast in Keonjhar of Odisha, 1 critical

Keonjhar: A clash had erupted between two groups during a feast near Gadachandi temple in Anandapur town here in Odisha Today.

According to reports, a clash erupted between two groups for some unknown reason. The local people after seeing the clash alerted the local police immediately,.

Soon, the police reached the spot and took control of the situation.

However, one person was critically injured from the group clash and he was rushed to Anandapur hospital for treatment.

In the meantime, the police has initiated a probe into the matter to find out under what circumstances the group clash had erupted.

Further details in the matter are awaited.

It is to be noted that in a similar incident of a group clash, a duel between two groups broke out during the idol immersion festival of goddess Durga this year. Besides, the groups were also pelting stones on each other out of rage. However, the police took control of the situation leaving no body with injuries from the clash.