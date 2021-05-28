Bargarh: In a tragic incident, a groom succumbed to Covid-19 on wedding day in Jogipali village under Lahanda panchayat in Bargarh district.

The deceased groom has been identified as Jeevardhan Bhoi (29).

Sources said, Jeevardhan was working as a manager in Rukmini Lath Bal Niketan in Maneswar block of Sambalpur district. His marriage was scheduled to be held on May 25. He took leave on May 18 and returned back to his village to attend the marriage ceremony.

However, it was later postponed as Bhoi tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted at the hospital.

Unfortunately, he took his last breath while undergoing treatment at the hospital on May 25 at night around 10 PM.