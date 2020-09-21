Keonjhar: There has been much discussion relating to the protection of elephants in Keonjhar district of Odisha. There are around 14 elephant corridors all over Odisha.

Out of the 14 elephant corridors, 2 of them are in Karo-Karampada and the other is in Telkoi–Pallahara. The corridors had been established back in the year 2011.

According to law, elephant corridors are narrow strips of land that connect two large habitats of elephants. Elephant corridors are crucial to reduce animal fatalities due to accidents and other reasons. So fragmentation of forests makes it all the more important to preserve migratory corridors.

The Karo-Karampada and Telkoi–Pallahara corridors are being destroyed and encroached upon.

Expressing concern over the regular encroachment of the elephant corridors, the National Green Tribunal has sought a report from the Odisha government. The tribunal has also expressed its concern over the matter.