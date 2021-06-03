‘Green Corridor’ To Be Created To Transfer Patient From Bhubaneswar To Chennai

Bhubaneswar: A special ‘Green Corridor’ shall be created to facilitate the shifting of a very critically ill patient from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

The Commissionerate Police will help in creation of the corridor. The Green Corridor will facilitate hassle-free transportation of the patient.

The patient will then be transferred (airlifted) for further treatment to Apollo Hospital, Chennai.

The patient who has been identified as Amrit Pradhan, is a 24-year-old after he tested positive for coronavirus and was put on ventilator.

Apollo Hospital, Chennai will accept this patient for his next level of treatment and continue the best possible treatment required.

Special ‘Green Corridors’ were created earlier in the state Capital City to facilitate shifting of critically ill patients.

Green corridor refers to a special route that is cleared of the traffic for some time to help the harvested organs or patients to travel to a destination in a very short time.