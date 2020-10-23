Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Friday created a special ‘Green Corridor’ to facilitate the shifting of a critically ill patient from a private hospital in Nayapalli to the Bhubaneswar International Airport.

The patient was being carried in an air ambulance to Hyderabad for further treatment.

The Green Corridor was made so that the patient in an ambulance via Crown Hotel and Jayadev Vihar Square and reach the airport in less than 8 minutes,informed a senior police official.

‘Green corridor’ refers to a special route that is cleared of the traffic for some time to help the harvested organs or patients to travel to a destination in a very short time.