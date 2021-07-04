Green Chillyz outlet sealed in capital city of Odisha for violating Covid-19 norms

By WCE 7
green chillyz sealed in bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Green Chillyz outlet at Gopandhu Nagar in capital city of Odisha has been sealed by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday for violating the Covid-19 norms.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Enforcement Squad led by Assistant Commissioner (Enforcement) Lilan Prasad Sahu conducted a surprise raid at the outlet.

Related News

CMC imposes fine for violating Covid protocols during…

BMC seals 42 shops in Bhubaneswar for violating Covid-19…

During the raid the team found the restaurant serving the customers offline which is not permitted as per the Covid-19 guidelines.

It is to be noted that the restaurants and food outlets have been directed to only allow take away parcels or order through online delivery platforms.

You might also like
State

Four delegates from Odisha’s KIIT and their unique journey to Tokyo Olympics

State

Woman attempts self immolation infront of Simulia Police Station in Balasore

State

Odisha: Ganja Worth Rs 78 lakh seized in while being transported to Rajasthan, 6…

State

Heavy rain causes water logging in parts of Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.