Green Chillyz outlet sealed in capital city of Odisha for violating Covid-19 norms

Bhubaneswar: The Green Chillyz outlet at Gopandhu Nagar in capital city of Odisha has been sealed by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday for violating the Covid-19 norms.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Enforcement Squad led by Assistant Commissioner (Enforcement) Lilan Prasad Sahu conducted a surprise raid at the outlet.

During the raid the team found the restaurant serving the customers offline which is not permitted as per the Covid-19 guidelines.

It is to be noted that the restaurants and food outlets have been directed to only allow take away parcels or order through online delivery platforms.