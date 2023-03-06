Green building consortium wins ASSOCHAM GEM five-star green rating certification

Himanshu Sekher Khatua, the Director of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute in Kolkata, awarded the certificate to Architect Ramesh Chandra Swain.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Green building consortium wins ASSOCHAM GEM

Bhubaneswar: Green building consortium wins Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) GEM five-star green rating certification.

Himanshu Sekher Khatua, the Director of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute in Kolkata, awarded the certificate to Architect Ramesh Chandra Swain.

The green building design fulfills the criteria like Natural lights, ventilation, Efficient use of natural energy and rainwater harvesting, ecological and environment-friendly construction methods and lifestyle

Many eminent architects of Odisha Ar. Sagar Mohapatra and Ar. Sabyasachi Mohanty were also present.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.