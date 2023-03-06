Green building consortium wins ASSOCHAM GEM five-star green rating certification

Bhubaneswar: Green building consortium wins Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) GEM five-star green rating certification.

Himanshu Sekher Khatua, the Director of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute in Kolkata, awarded the certificate to Architect Ramesh Chandra Swain.

The green building design fulfills the criteria like Natural lights, ventilation, Efficient use of natural energy and rainwater harvesting, ecological and environment-friendly construction methods and lifestyle

Many eminent architects of Odisha Ar. Sagar Mohapatra and Ar. Sabyasachi Mohanty were also present.