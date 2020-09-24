Great opportunity for tenth, Plus Two students to get Indian Navy job; Check details

The Indian Navy has issued a notification for 10 + 2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme (Syllabus in January 2021). Interested and eligible candidates who wish to join it can register from October 6, 2020. Before registering, the candidates must read the official website or the notification (link of which is given).

Important Date:

Starting date for submission of application: October 6, 2020

Last date for submission of application form: October 20, 2020

Post Details:

Name of the post: 10 + 2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme

Number of posts: Total 34 Posts

Educational Qualifications:

The minimum educational qualification of the candidate is required to be 12th pass from a related subject from a recognized board. For further information, see the further notification.

Age Range: The age limit of the candidates will be set as per Indian Navy rules.

Application Process: To apply candidates go to the official website https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in and download the notification and read it. Being aware of all the information, you can complete the application process from October 6 to October 20, 2020 as per the given guidelines.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview.

Click here for the official website.

Click here to read the official notification.