If you are in search of job with a graduation degree there is an opportunity to get a government job. Online application invited from intending candidates to fill up 22 posts of Field Assistant under Director of Textiles & Handloom of Odisha government.

Online application, which has started from August 28, will continue till September 28. The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will accept only the online application applied through ossc.gov.in.

Candidates must register their valid e-mail Id and Mobile no. while applying for the post through online and keep the same active till completion of this recruitment process to receive important message from the Commission relating to the recruitment.

Candidates are to be extra vigilant while filling up the online application since there is no edit option.

Before applying for the post, the candidates must go through the detailed advertisement for the post uploaded in the website of the Commission and after satisfying the eligibility criteria prescribed therein may apply for the post through online mode only. Application(s) received through any other mode shall not be entertained by the Commission.

Candidates claiming PwD category shall have to follow the Advisory Notice which is available in the Commission’s website while applying for the post.

The candidates must have passed Bachelor’s Degree in Bio-Science i.e B.Sc. (Sericulture)/B.Sc. (Agriculture) and allied subjects such as Horticulture and Forestry/ B.Sc. in Biology/Botany/Zoology/Life Science/Biochemistry/Micro-Biology/ Bio-Technology/Bio-informatics/Bio-Statistics from any recognized University.

The applicant will be initially on contractual basis carrying a consolidated pay of Rs 9,500 per month (for 1st year) as per Odisha Group-C and D posts (contractual appointment) Amendment Rule 2017 notified vide government in GA Department Notification No. GAD-SC-Rules-0037-2017-19574/Gen dated 12th September, 2017.

Candidate must not be below 20 years and must not exceed 32 years of age as on January 1, 2019 to be eligible to apply for the post with usual age relaxation for SC/ST/SEBC/Women/In-Service/Ex-Servicemen & PwD candidates as per relevant rules of Govt.in force.

Aspirants have to apply online using the official website of the Commission ossc.gov.in.

Click here to go through the notification.

Click here for the official website.