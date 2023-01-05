Great News! 5g services start in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The much-awaited 5G service has started in Odisha from today. The Union Telecom and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has inaugurated the services.

The 5g service shall initially be available in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack said reliable reports.

It is worth mentioning here that, 100 4G towers have also be inaugurated to make mobile connectivity stronger and better.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan was also present at the inaugural program. Along with capital city Bhubaneswar, some other places will also be able to avail this service.

Telcom companies Reliance Jio, and Airtel will be providing 5G service in Odisha as of now.

501 BTS have been readied in the state since January 2 so that 5G services can be made available. Earlier, Ashwini Vaishnaw had informed that 5G services will be available in the state before January 16.

According to reports, 5G had been launched in the country in October 2022.

The internet speed will go up to as high as 10 GBPS per second with 5G connectivity. With 4G it is limited to 1 GBPS per second.