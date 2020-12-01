niti aayog recruitment 2020 notification

Great Job Opportunities NITI Aayog Jobs, Apply Free Of Coast

By WCE 3

The NITI Aayog has invited applications for many posts. These appointments are being made for various posts of officers. Interested and eligible candidates should complete the application process before December 24, 2020 for these posts. Before applying, candidates must check the official website or the notification (link given below).

Post Details:

Research officer

Senior Research Officer

Number of posts: Total 13 posts

Age Limit: Minimum age limit of 24 years and maximum age limit of 40 years has been fixed for these posts.

Last date to apply: December 24, 2020

Educational Qualification: To apply for these posts, a candidate must have MBBS or B.Tech or M.Tech or PhD degree. For detailed information related to this, you can try clicking on the link for the notification.

Pay scale:

Research Officer: Rs 56100 to Rs 177500.

Senior Research Officer: Rs 67700 to Rs 208700.

Job Location: New Delhi

NOTE: There will be no fee for application for these posts.

Official website

Official notification

You might also like
State

Bhubaneswar Covid Update: 27 Infected, 41 Cured In Last 24hrs

State

Carcass Of A Baby Elephant Found in Odisha

State

Pangolin Rescued From Odisha’s Dhenkanal, 2 Arrested

State

Puri custodial death: Father of deceased given Rs 5 lakh interim compensation

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.