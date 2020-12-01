The NITI Aayog has invited applications for many posts. These appointments are being made for various posts of officers. Interested and eligible candidates should complete the application process before December 24, 2020 for these posts. Before applying, candidates must check the official website or the notification (link given below).

Post Details:

Research officer

Senior Research Officer

Number of posts: Total 13 posts

Age Limit: Minimum age limit of 24 years and maximum age limit of 40 years has been fixed for these posts.

Last date to apply: December 24, 2020

Educational Qualification: To apply for these posts, a candidate must have MBBS or B.Tech or M.Tech or PhD degree. For detailed information related to this, you can try clicking on the link for the notification.

Pay scale:

Research Officer: Rs 56100 to Rs 177500.

Senior Research Officer: Rs 67700 to Rs 208700.

Job Location: New Delhi

NOTE: There will be no fee for application for these posts.

